Drew And Jonathan Scott Reveal That Married Women Hit On Them While Filming ‘Property Brothers’

“Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott dropped by “Conan” to talk about their HGTV hit, where host Conan O’Brien asked the Scotts whether they’d ever been hit on while filming an episode.

“Oh God, he gets it more than I do, the rugged contractor,” said Drew of Jonathan, who quipped, “I was single for a long time and it didn’t even matter if they were single.”

Jonathan then recounted a story about one married homeowner who “would hit on me so bad with her husband right there and he was oblivious to what was going on. I would be working and she would whisper things at me like, ‘I’m not hitting on you.'”

Drew then staged a re-enactment, pretending to be the woman. As he explained, when they’d be looking for her, music would suddenly begin to play and she’d appear in a doorway and lock eyes with Jonathan, doing a “weird convulsing eye connecting thing.”

Given that they recently completed their 400th show, Jonathan admitted that while the vast majority of homeowners they’ve worked with have been great, “there’s definitely probably a dozen homeowners who have been so bad, so creepy, so weird and we made a montage just internally for us to view of some of the worst moments. And that one was in there.”

Added Drew: “Most of them are amazing and they’re thankful and every now and then there are just a few who just want a piece of Jonathan.”