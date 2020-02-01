Marcelito Pomoy Sings Andrea Bocelli Song For ‘AGT: The Champions’ Performance

With the finale of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” on the horizon, the coming week will take the show into the semifinals, and performers have been turning up the heat.

That’s definitely the case for Marcelito Pomoy, the Filipino singer whose skill at singing both tenor and soprano parts led him to win the second season of “Pilipinas Got Talent”.

In a preview from the upcoming episode, Pomoy takes to the “Champions” stage and unleashes his powerful pipes on an incredible rendition of “Con Te Partirò” by Andrea Bocelli.

The wide-eyed judges can be seen taking it in, but will it be enough to send him to the finals? Fans of the show will find out in the season’s penultimate episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

Meanwhile, check out Pomoy’s stunning performance from earlier in the season, when he delivers a one-man duet by singing both Bocelli’s and Celine Dion’s parts in a cover of “The Prayer”.