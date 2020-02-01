Guns N’ Roses Dedicate ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ To Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna At Super Bowl Fest

Guns N’ Roses offered a special tribute to Kobe Bryant when they took to the stage to headline the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest in Miami on Friday night.

As Consequence of Sound reports, just before the band performed its cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”, frontman Axl Rose dedicated the song to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other victims of Sunday’s tragic helicopter crash.

“I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight… their families, and everyone hit by this terrible event,” Rose said to the audience at Miami’s American Airlines Arena.

As the band played, various images of the Los Angeles Lakers icon and his daughter were projected on the large screen behind the band during guitarist Slash’s solo.

Fan-shot footage of the emotional performance can be seen above.