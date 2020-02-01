First Look At Kiefer Sutherland In Quibi Reboot Of ‘The Fugitive’

Kiefer Sutherland is returning to the action-thriller genre that brought him so much success with “24”, heading the cast of a new show with a long and familiar past.

On Saturday, the soon-to-launch Quibi streaming service shared the first teaser from “The Fugitive”, with Sutherland heading the cast as a cop on the trail of an escaped fugitive (Boyd Holbrook), wrongfully convicted of perpetrating a terrorist bombing he didn’t commit.

This latest version of “The Fugitive” (which began as a hit TV series in the 1960s before being remade into a 1993 big-screen blockbuster and revived once again as a short-lived TV drama in 2000) will be one of the first new shows to premiere when Quibi launches in the spring, offering original programming with a unique twist: the shows are meant to be watched on a phone, with episodes clocking in a under 10 minutes each.

“When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe,” reads the show’s official synopsis. “But the faulty evidence on the ground and ‘tweet-now, confirm-later’ journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully — and very publicly — accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes… The Fugitive.”

Look for “The Fugitive” to make its debut when Quibi launches in April.