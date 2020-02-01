Idris Elba Faces Pro Driver Ken Block In Stunt Car Challenges For New Quibi Series ‘Elba Vs. Block’

Idris Elba is getting behind the wheel in a high-octane new series for the upcoming streaming service Quibi, which will produce original series consisting of brief episodes (10 minutes or less) designed to be watched on phones.

Among the series coming to Quibi when it launches in the spring will be “Elba Vs. Block”, featuring Idris Elba facing off against professional rally car driver Ken Block in a series of four-wheeled challenges to determine which of the two drivers is the best.

The eight-episode series, shot in London’s Docklands, features some truly outrageous stunts, featuring names such as the Wall of Death, the Car Tightrope and the Flaming Obstacle Course.

“Ken is my driving hero,” Elba said of Block when the series was initially announced (via Deadline). “I’ve never worked with a driver as skilled as him so I’m a little intimidated by his talent. I love challenges, I love speed and I’m a ‘wheel man’ so let’s see how this plays out.”

Viewers will learn how it plays out when Quibi launches in April.