Despite His NFL Partnership, Jay-Z Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Was Done Wrong’ By The League

Jay-Z is continuing to defend his controversial partnership with the NFL while conceding that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick “was done wrong” by the league.

Speaking with the New York Times, the rap mogul said that he still agrees with Kaepernick’s decision to take a knee during the U.S. national anthem to protest police violence against African-Americans.

Kaepernick’s stance has made him persona non grata within the NFL; after he opted out of his 49ers contract to become a free agent in 2017, he has yet to be signed.

Last year, Jay-Z signed a deal with the league to produce the Super Bowl halftime show in addition to overseeing the NFL’s social justice endeavours. Since then, he’s been criticized for partnering with the league, with Kaepernick’s lawyer blasting the deal as “cold-blooded.”

However, Jay-Z tells the Times that despite appearances, he still stands with Kaepernick. “No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong,” said Jay-Z. “He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

While Jay-Z hasn’t disclosed how much money he’ll be making from his NFL deal, he insisted he didn’t do it for the money.

“We didn’t say, ‘Let’s go make some money off the NFL,’” he explained, adding that he doesn’t mind being criticized when he can accomplish something far larger.

“As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” he said.