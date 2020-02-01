Meghan Markle Will Not Appear On Reality TV Show As Her First Post-Royal Job

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be moving to Canada, many have been wondering what will be their first jobs post royal.

A report published on Feb. 1 by Page Six suggested that Meghan would be appearing on her good friend Jessica Mulroney’s new Netflix and CTV show “I Do, Redo”. The basis of the show is to give couples a second wedding after their first might have not been perfect.

However, after a few other outlets picked the story up, the network said that “the Duchess of Sussex does not appear” on the show.

RELATED: Social Media Can’t Get Enough Of Mom Blogger Who Could Be Meghan Markle’s Twin

A palace source also told People that the report is “categorically untrue.”

The Duchess of Sussex quit acting before becoming engaged to Prince Harry. The two are now living back in Canada after giving up royal duties earlier this year.

RELATED: Twitter Users Jokingly Suggest ‘New Jobs’ For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

They have not laid out plans as to how they will be financially independent but sources close to the couple have suggested they are looking at starting a production company as well as a number of other projects.