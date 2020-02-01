Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Split Less Than 2 Weeks After Getting Married

Less than two weeks after surprising everyone by getting married, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have called it quits.

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, were married in Malibu on Jan. 20 in a private ceremony but never filed a marriage certificate.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Anderson told ET Canada. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters pictured together at 1989.Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Anderson and Peters first dated around 30 years ago and had recently got back together. This was the fifth marriage for both.