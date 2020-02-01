Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of First Date

Reaching a 20 year anniversary is cause for a big celebration and that is just what Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are doing.

Gellar, 42, honoured the 20th anniversary of her first dinner date with Prinze Jr., 43, which happened 20 years ago.

“20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town,” she wrote on Instagram. “That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up. Now 20 years together, 17 plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner.”

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks PJs With Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Face All Over Them

She also thanked their friend for not showing up.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Troll Each Other Over Her ‘Trash Bag Pants’

The two first met on 1997’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and were married on Sept. 1, 2002. They also have two children, Charlotte Grace, 10, and Rocky James, 7.