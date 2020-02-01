Jenna Dewan Shares Gorgeous Maternity Photos

Jenna Dewan is currently expecting her second child and showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous maternity shoot.

The dancer and actress enlisted the help of photographer Elizabeth Messina to create the dreamy photos.

Both Dewan and Messina posted the end result on Instagram. The soft photos mostly feature Dewan in a sheer lace cover, one photo she shows of her ballet pointe and others include her partner Steve Kazee.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Meets ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ In Jenna Dewan’s ‘Flirty Dancing’

“I clearly love wearing clothes,” Dewan joked in a nude picture of herself covered by tulle.

“My love, my gift ❤️ i am the luckiest girl alive,” Dewan captioned photos with Kazee.

“H o r m o n e s s s (I have never stayed still in a single photo shoot why would pregnancy stop me),” she added along with a video of her dancing.

Dewan, who is due in March, told Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, “I’m swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It’s a little different.”

RELATED: Channing Tatum Files For A Counselor To Help Him And Jenna Dewan With Child Custody Schedule

Dewan is also mother to Everly, 6, who she shares with ex-Channing Tatum.