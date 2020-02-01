John Boyega Had To Undergo PR Training Because He Looked ‘Too Angry’, Is Now Even Angrier

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega revealed that he recently had to undergo PR training because he was coming off as “too angry.”

“Had to do PR training and was told I came off too angry, which honestly just made me more angry,” he wrote on Instagram along with a video.

While he is a fan favourite, apparently his eyes are a big problem.

“I remember, the lady was like, ‘Your eyes, you know, your eyes can read very angry,” he said in the video while dramatic close-ups of his eyes flashed on screen.

“‘So let’s just lighten up that face, let those muscles be just a little bit lighter, and we can get more positivity from you, okay?” Boyega continued to recall what the coach told him.

“I was just there like, ‘no,” he concluded.

Boyega just finished a successful PR stint for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.