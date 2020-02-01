Eva Mendes Responds To Troll Who Calls Her ‘Old’

Eva Mendes isn’t going to let online trolls attack her.

On Saturday, the actress and designer posted a video of her getting “back to work” in a design meeting. In the clip she also shows off her new shorter hair cut.

“My coworker getting her kicks and teasing me about my ‘cute’ new hair,” Mendes caption added.

RELATED: Eva Mendes Says Being A Mother ‘Limits’ Her Mom-Friendly Movie Role Options

Someone commented on the post, writing, “She’s getting old.”

“Yes your right. Thank God I’m getting old.,” Mendes responded. “That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I’m aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.”

RELATED: Eva Mendes Has A Gracious Response When Someone Disses Her ‘Ugly’ Designs

Last month, someone called her designs “ugly” which Mendes responded with a message of kindness while giving shoutouts to Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union.