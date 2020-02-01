Jodie Turner-Smith Lets The Sex Of Her Baby Slip

Jodie Tuner-Smith accidentally revealed the gender of the baby she is expecting with husband Joshua Jackson.

While on “The Graham Norton Show”, the “Queen & Slim” actress, 33, showed off her bump while appearing alongside Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie and Daniel Kaluuya,

“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” Carrey joked.

“I think she’s bored,” Turner-Smith responded, although no one caught on to the fact that she is having a girl.

“Oh, fallen asleep?” Norton then asked before the Canadian actor added, “No kicking?”

Turner-Smith responded, “There’s been no kicking.”

The star is currently around 7-months pregnant and noted last week that she is considering having the baby in Canada.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here,” she told the Sunday Times. “I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

England, her home country, has also “gone off the rails” so she was “thinking maybe Canada.”