Model Alliance Demands Victoria’s Secret Address ‘Culture Of Misogyny And Abuse’ Following NY Times Expose

A shocking expose in the New York Times shines the spotlight on Victoria’s Secret founder Leslie Wexner and top executive Ed Razek, with more than 30 people — including current and former executives, models and court filings — alleging they “presided over an entrenched culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment” within the company.

Razek in particular, reports the Times, was named in “repeated complaints about inappropriate conduct,” including allegations that he “tried to kiss models,” requested that they “sit on his lap” and allegedly “touched one’s crotch ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.”

According to the report, one model, Andi Muise, claimed that Victoria’s Secret “stopped hiring her for its fashion shows after she rebuffed Mr. Razek’s advances.”

Wexner, the billionaire who founded L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret), was reportedly informed of the complaints against Razek, but continued to support Razek as his corporate deputy. Wexner has also been in the news in recent months due to his longtime business relationship and reported friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein; after Epstein’s arrest and reported suicide while jailed, Wexner has tried to distance himself from Epstein, claiming no knowledge “of the illegal activity charged in [Epstein’s] indictment.”

“What was most alarming to me, as someone who was always raised as an independent woman, was just how ingrained this behaviour was,” said Casey Crowe Taylor, a former PR staffer at Victoria’s Secret who claimed to have witnessed Razek’s conduct firsthand. “This abuse was just laughed off and accepted as normal. It was almost like brainwashing. And anyone who tried to do anything about it wasn’t just ignored. They were punished.”

Among the allegations in the Times‘ report involves supermodel Bella Hadid, who was being measured for underwear that would meet broadcast standards for the 2018 TV airing of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while Razek looked on.

“Forget the panties,” said Razek, “according to three people who were there and a fourth who was told about it.” The more important thing to consider, he added, was whether network censors would allow Hadid to walk “down the runway with those perfect t**ties” (one witness recalled Razek using the word “breasts,” not “ti**ies”). During that fitting, three witnesses claimed, Razek “placed his hand on another model’s underwear-clad crotch.”

Razek is denying all allegations. In a statement he provided to the Times, he says “the accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context,” adding, “I’ve been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other.”

Following the publication of the Times‘ report, the Model Alliance — which describes itself as promoting “fair treatment, equal opportunity, and sustainable practices in the fashion industry” — wrote an open letter on its website, was addressed to Victoria’s Secret CEO John Mehas.

“The Model Alliance believes in safety, freedom to work without fear of harassment, and real consequences for abusers,” the letter states.

“Victoria’s Secret’s failure to create an environment of accountability, both in-house and in their interactions with a network of agencies and creatives, undermines these values,” the letter continuedss. “We envision an industry in which creative expression flourishes and everyone can work without fear of harassment or abuse. This is why we launched the RESPECT Program, and are again urging Victoria’s Secret to join us in creating a safer, more equitable fashion industry.”