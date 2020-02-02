LeBron James Celebrates The Sound Of Silence In Super Bowl Spot For Ultra-Quiet Electric Hummer

LeBron James is at the centre of a new Super Bowl commercial for the Hummer EV, GMC’s new electric version of the monster-sized SUV.

In the new ad spot, the Los Angeles Lakers star is leaping high in the air to slam-dunk a basketball, shattering the backboard to result in… utter silence.

That’s the theme of the ad, displaying that the Hummer EV can zoom from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds without making a sound.

The first electrified Hummers are expected to begin rolling off the GM assembly line on May 20.

In the meantime, the commercial is slated to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl.