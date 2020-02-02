In London For The BAFTAs, ‘Joker’ Nominee Joaquin Phoenix Leads Protest Urging People To ‘Go Vegan’

Actor Joaquin Phoenix (centre) after supporting the unfurling of a banner on Tower Bridge in central London, during an Animal Equality protest to draw attention to the effects of animal agriculture on the environment. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Joaquin Phoenix is in London this weekend for the BAFTA Awards, where his performance in “Joker” is among the nominees for the annual award gala held by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The 45-year-old actor, who has been a vegan since childhood, used the opportunity to lead a protest in central London.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Phoenix was joined by a group of activists on London’s famed Tower Bridge, where they dropped a 390-square-foot banner reading, “Factory farming destroys our planet. Go vegan.”

After the protest, Phoenix responded to criticism that Hollywood celebrities who jet around the world on private jets and live in spacious mansions are in no position to be preaching about climate change, given the size of the carbon footprint they’re leaving.

Phoenix did not disagree, but explained that’s precisely why he’s become more active in protests. “We are all hypocrites in some ways. We all struggle with what the right thing to do is and we make mistakes. The industry does consume a lot of power and a lot of resources so the way to mitigate that for me is to maintain a vegan lifestyle,” he said.

“I think we just have to try and find that balance,” he continued. “Nobody is perfect but we are all trying to figure it out. Instead of being judgmental and attacking each other, we should try to help each other and educate each other about how we can change.”

Concluded Phoenix: “There are many improvements I can make in my own life and I am trying to do that.”