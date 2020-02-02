12-Year-Old Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa Wows With Emotional ‘AGT’ Performance Of Louis Armstrong’s ‘What A Wonderful World’

He may only be 12, but violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa already knows how to hold an audience in the palm of his hand.

The musical prodigy proves that yet again in a preview from Monday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, with acts competing in the semifinals in hopes of making to the following week’s season finale.

For his latest performance, Butler-Figueroa pulls on heartstrings with an emotional cover of the Louis Armstrong classic, “What a Wonderful World”, a song that’s guaranteed to evoke a wistful mood — and does so even more effectively with his amazing performance.

“Watching Tyler go through, I was so proud of him,” his mother, says of his earlier experience on “America’s Got Talent” in a pre-taped package shown right before the performance. “I’ve definitely seen a different side of Tyler for the ‘America’s Got Talent: Champions’.”

“It has been a really long journey to get here, and I am so grateful to have another chance to keep fighting,” the young musician adds.

Fans will find out how he fares in the season’s penultimate edition of “America’s Got Talent”, airing Monday, Feb. 3.