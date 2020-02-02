Former ‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Apologizes To Asian-Americans After Racist Coronavirus Comments: ‘We Never Meant To Spread Hate’

Jeff Lewis has been known to put his foot in his mouth from time to time, and the former “Flipping Out” star is apologizing from some remarks he made on his SiriusXM show on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy channel that have been accused of being racist.

As People reports, Lewis was discussing the coronavirus — which first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan — on Tuesday’s edition of his show, “Jeff Lewis Live”, along with his guests interior designer Megan Weaver, actors Doug Budin and Monika Casey, “SNL” alum Cheri Oteri and real estate agent Carrie Lewis (who is also Lewis’ niece).

“There used to be three Asian-American people working here, but Megan has locked them in the greenroom because she’s so concerned. She is so concerned, she has quarantined them,” Lewis joked. “She has no idea and doesn’t care, she is so afraid of the coronavirus.”

