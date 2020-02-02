Halsey Lashes Out During Her Performance After An Aggressive Heckler Yells Ex G-Eazy’s Name 

Halsey isn’t holding back.

The “Graveyard” singer reacted to a heckler from the audience who continuously yelled out her ex, G-Eazy’s name.

The entertainer was performing during the second night of the BUDX Miami by Budweiser event on Saturday night (Feb. 1) in Miami Beach when she was rudely interrupted.

After one too many times, an agitated Halsey finally spoke back.

“If you say G-Eazy one more f****** time I will kick your ass out of this party,” she said.

But it didn’t stop there. The singer continued to say, “Test me! F****** test me! You wanna get out of the crowd?! Who was it? It’s you? Who said G-Eazy?” as she tried to figure out who was harassing her from the crowd.

halsey went off and didn’t give a fuck pic.twitter.com/sBSRoC7OIv — yari ⛓ (@yvritza) February 2, 2020

Following her performance, Halsey shared her thoughts on her Instagram story writing, “don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself. don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice’. Love u.”

