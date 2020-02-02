Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Rock The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did not disappoint!
The two just rocked Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, bringing out J Balvin and Bad Bunny as they highlighted Latin artists.
The evening started with Shakira who sang hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” before Lopez joined her on stage.
Lopez performed a collection of songs including “Jenny From The Block” and “Waiting For Tonight” but people were most excited when her daughter Emme, 11, came out to sing with her mom.
The ladies also dueted on “Let’s Get Loud” shouting out to Latinas and women.
Before the show, JLo sent an empowering message to Shakira.
“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV,” she wrote alongside a picture of them hugging.
Katy Perry also sent her best wishes.
“YOU GOT THIS @JLo & @Shakira,” the former Halftime performer wrote. JLo responded with red, white and blue hearts.
