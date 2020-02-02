Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Rock The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did not disappoint!

The two just rocked Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, bringing out J Balvin and Bad Bunny as they highlighted Latin artists.

The evening started with Shakira who sang hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” before Lopez joined her on stage.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Al Bello/Getty Images

Lopez performed a collection of songs including “Jenny From The Block” and “Waiting For Tonight” but people were most excited when her daughter Emme, 11, came out to sing with her mom.

ok can we stop everything and stay right here for a minute? seeing @JLo’s daughter on stage just took it to the next level! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/x6FTcqunIe — Miri Rodriguez (@MiriRod) February 3, 2020

Al Bello/Getty Images

https://twitter.com/LDENBERG/status/1224141048286531585?s=20

The ladies also dueted on “Let’s Get Loud” shouting out to Latinas and women.

Before the show, JLo sent an empowering message to Shakira.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV,” she wrote alongside a picture of them hugging.

So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/89kag95s5i — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 2, 2020

Katy Perry also sent her best wishes.

“YOU GOT THIS @JLo & @Shakira,” the former Halftime performer wrote. JLo responded with red, white and blue hearts.

Fans and stars also loved the performance, just out the reaction online:

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Super nice of me to lend my outfit to ⁦@JLo⁩ #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/ouX2TUQImK — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 3, 2020

Halftime show making me want to dance 💃🏻 — Alejandra ♡ (@alymendxza) February 3, 2020

Damn this halftime performance just explains why I’m gay 😂😍🤤 — April 🏳️‍🌈 (@_aprilevans) February 3, 2020

I love this halftime show!!! Ohmygaaaaaaaaa — B (@Brittaaany_2) February 3, 2020