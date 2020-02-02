Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out BAFTA’s Lack Of Diversity During Acceptance Speech

Joaquin Phoenix spoke up about BAFTA’s lack of diversity.

The “Joker” actor addressed the issue at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards after the headlines surrounding the award ceremony’s almost all-white nominees.

Phoenix voiced his opinion during his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for his role in “Joker” on Sunday at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

“I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here. I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation. I’m part of the problem,” Phoenix said.

“We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. That’s on us.”