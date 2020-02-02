Brad Pitt Makes Hilarious Prince Harry Reference In BAFTAs Acceptance Speech

Brad Pitt continued his awards season sweep with a win for Best Supporting Actor at the EE British Academy Film Awards — better known as the BAFTAs — on Sunday. And while the actor wasn’t in attendance at the awards ceremony, the crowd was treated to another hilarious acceptance speech.

“Hey Britain, heard you just became single — welcome to the club,” Pitt said in a speech read by his “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” co-star, Margot Robbie. According to Cosmopolitan UK, Pitt had to pull out of the event due to “family obligations.” A source told the outlet that “nothing serious has happened.” ET has reached out to Pitt’s rep for comment.

Pitt clearly maintained his sense of humour, as his speech continued, suggesting the actor was going to name his award “Harry,” because he was “really excited about bringing [it] back to the States.” The reference is, of course, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and announcement they’ll be splitting their time between North America and the U.K.

Harry and Meghan reunited in Canada last month, while Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, were in attendance at the BAFTAs.

Pitt has fast become a fan favourite during the 2020 awards season. He’s already won the Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice Award and more en route to next week’s Oscars, bringing his charm and charisma to every show. The 56-year-old star won over even the snootiest of Oscar voters when he wore his name tag throughout the recent luncheon for Academy nominees (as if someone might have trouble placing that face), and brought the house down when he joked about putting his SAG win on his Tinder profile.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” he joked in his acceptance speech of the award-winning role, as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” “It was a big stretch.”

Then of course, there was that reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards. Check out the video below to see what Pitt had to say to “ET” about their buzzed-about backstage meet-up.

