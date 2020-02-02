Prince William Comments On Lack Of Diversity At BAFTAs: ‘That Cannot Be Right In This Day And Age’

As president of the BAFTA Awards, Prince William addressed the concern over the lack of diversity during this year’s show.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is celebrating his 10th year as president, was on hand to honour “Star Wars” producer Kathleen Kennedy with the BAFTA Fellowship.

“We find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to address diversity in the sector. That cannot be right in this day and age. I know Pippa [Harris] and Amanda [Berry] share that frustration,” William said before presenting the award. “BAFTA takes this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations have launched a full review…to ensure the opportunities are available to everyone.”

RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out BAFTA’s Lack Of Diversity During Acceptance Speech

Prince William announces he’ll launch a review into the #BAFTAs racism problem pic.twitter.com/sCRs9ekOnt — Laughfrodisiac (@Laughfrodisiac) February 2, 2020

RELATED: Prince William Takes Part In Emoji Bingo With School Children

Joaquin Phoenix also raised the issue during his acceptance speech for Best Actor.

“I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here,” the “Joker” actor said. “This is not a self-righteous condemnation. I’m part of the problem.”