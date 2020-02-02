Demi Lovato Sings Her Heart Out During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance 

Demi Lovato just belted out the lyrics to the National Anthem at the 54th Super Bowl.

Photo: Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The 27-year-old “Confident” singer delivered a stunning performance to open up the NFL game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Twitter was just as impressed, check out the reaction below:

Yes #demilovato. That was perfect … as are you ❤️ — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 2, 2020

Yesss, I’m so fucking proud of Demi Lovato!! Sang the National Anthem simply and beautifully, with JUST the right amount of runs & high notes👏👏👏👏👏❤️😭😭😭 God, I’m so happy she’s back and the whole world gets to witness her talent😭#DemiXSuperBowl #DemiLovato #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hDCPI3uai9 — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) February 2, 2020

#DemiLovato just gave probably the best performance ever of the National Anthem at the #SuperBowlLIV 😱😱 — Chad Good (@ChadJGood) February 2, 2020

Lovato predicted that she would sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl a decade ago.

On Sunday morning, the songstress re-shared her own tweet from 10 years ago.

“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl,” she wrote in the tweet from Feb. 7. 2010. “Onnnee dayyy….”

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

And today Lovato’s prediction came true. Going forward, the artist made another prediction to manifest another dream of hers.

“One day, I’m gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl,” Demi tweeted on Sunday.”Onnnee dayyy….”

One day, I’m gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 2, 2020

Hopefully, her dream will come true quicker this time.

Demi arrived in Miami, where the Super Bowl is taking place, on Friday and shared a photo to Instagram.

“I’m here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!! Let’s do this!!” Lovato wrote in the caption.