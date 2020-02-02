Oprah And Dwayne Johnson Star In Super Bowl Commercial Together

Oprah and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and looking and feeling their best.

The duo featured in their own Super Bowl ad for Weight Watchers where they teased each other about running for President.

“Hey Oprah, we’re running, we’re mates, you thinking what I’m thinking?” Johnson said while the two are on treadmills.

“I’m in, you in?” Oprah adds on before Johnson says, “2020 vision in focus.”

“Yes, @therock and I are running together…for wellness! Now we need to know who’s your running mate! Tag your wellness partner in a photo with the hashtag #RunningMates to join the Campaign for Wellness & visit http://WW.com/Oprah for details. It’s #WellnessThatWorks!” the mogul tweeted out.

She then continued, “PS: Dwayne, I’d be your vice any day.”

Last week, Johnson joined Oprah for her 2020 Vision Tour in Atlanta.