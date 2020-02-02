Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Gives Action Movies A Run For Their Money During Super Bowl

Disney’s newest live-action remake got a big preview during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Mulan” aired in all its glory with Yifei Liu playing the warrior.

It is a far cry from the cartoon version many remember from their childhood, with a lot more fighting and action.

The synopsis reads, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.”

“Mulan” hits theatres on March 27.