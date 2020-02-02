‘Top Gun’ Lands Commercial Spot During Super Bowl

Paramount Pictures scored airtime during the 54th Super Bowl with the “Top Gun” trailer.

The highly anticipated sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” added excitement to the Super Bowl as Tom Cruise returns on-screen, only this time he’s the one interchanging with a few new pilots, one which includes Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, son of the late Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, better known as “Goose.”

The new film sees an ageing Maverick face the reality that he is on his way to becoming replaced as he watches a group of new pilots become pilots with a whole new life in front of them. Director, Joseph Kosinski admits the truth, revealing to Entertainment Weekly that the cadets are actually not that inexperienced.

“In our film, these are all ‘Top Gun’ graduates who are coming back for a special training detachment — which is another aspect of ‘Top Gun’ where they can go back for specialized training after they’ve already graduated. They’re at a different level of experience than in the first film.”

So be prepared to expect cadets who are a lot more full of themselves than ever before.

In the sequel, Maverick struggles with the uncertainty of his future and facing the ghosts of his past. He must also conquer his greatest fears, to peak in a mission that will require a huge sacrifice from those selected to fly it.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Ed Harris and Greg Tarzan Davis.

After more than three decades, “Top Gun” Maverick” returns to theatres on June 26.