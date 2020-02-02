‘Black Widow’ Trailer Takes Over Super Bowl

The origin story of “Black Widow” was teased during the Super Bowl.

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow might have died at the end of “Avengers: Endgame” but fans can now learn of how the superhero came to be.

The movie will take place between 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and will see Romanoff return to Russia where she must confront her past.

Other characters to appear in the film include the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).

At the same time, Marvel also released the new posters.

“Black Widow” comes to theatres on April 30.