Hard Rock Hotel Super Bowl Commercial Stars JLo, ARod, Dj Khaled And Steven Van Zandt

Hard Rock International had their first-ever Super Bowl commercial “The Hype” and it did not disappoint.

The commercial starts with Jennifer Lopez getting ready in her hotel room when a masked man breaks in, steals her bejewelled cup and repels out the side of the guitar-shaped hotel.

After no one will go out the window after him, Lopez takes off on a chase through the hotel where she enlists the help of Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt before taking off his mask to discover it is Alex Rodriguez.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Wows With Impressive Vocals In Super Bowl Performance

JLo is confused for a moment before the real ARod enters and they unmask the man to be DJ Khaled.

After the commercial aired, Pitbull posted it wishing Lopez good luck during halftime and quoting himself from the ad, “Miami is yours.”

The @HardRock was loco tonight and Mami is owning #HardRockToHalf! Miami is yours! pic.twitter.com/svYb8PSSR9 — Pitbull (@pitbull) February 3, 2020

The Michael Bay directed spot was estimated by one person to be around $14 million due to the stars appearing in it.

Retail cost of that 60-second Hard Rock Hotel commercial: $11.2 million. Factor in J-Lo, A-ARod & DJ Khaled and directed by Michael Bay and we’re easily at $14 million. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2020

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Rock The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The commercial aired slightly before Lopez and Shaira hit the stage for the halftime show which got everyone up dancing.