Tom Brady Tricks Viewers In Super Bowl Commercial Teasing Retirement

Did Tom Brady just announce his retirement?

Not quite yet. But people may have been convinced in the first couple of seconds of his Super Bowl commercial with Hulu.

The NFL champion stars in Hulu’s Super Bowl commercial, teasing viewers that he is retiring from football.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” Brady says. “That the best know when to walk away. So to my teammates, my family, and most importantly my fans. You deserve to hear this from me – Hulu doesn’t just have live sports.”

The commercial takes a twist when the 42-year-old Patriots legend starts talking about Hulu’s streaming features.

However, the commercial isn’t the only thing that had people fooled. Two days ago, Brady posted a cryptic photo of himself with no caption that had people wondering about the future of his football career.

Brady sums up the commercial and clears the air by saying, “So you can say goodbye to TV as you know it. But for me, I’m not going anywhere.”

The NFL player certainly has options after reports came out this weekend stating that the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders would certainly chase Brady if he becomes a free agent.

See Twitter’s reaction to the “fake” news below:

So that picture was all a Hulu commercial #TomBrady Is truly the GOAT he has the whole world talking pic.twitter.com/DzUMoF1MZE — Oscar_The_Fanatic (@mrgiron89) February 3, 2020

#TomBrady literally has the world by it’s balls. He can send out any tweet and give hope/happiness/anger/sadness/fear to millions. That man knows how to use Free Agency to his benefit. pic.twitter.com/FxFrJPz8kt — Tanner Rauen (@TannerRauen) January 31, 2020

The #TomBrady #Hulu commerical is the cruelest thing this cold, lonely world could have done to me in this moment. Why?! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nEioyx9V4a — Dylan Hayre (@DylanHayre) February 3, 2020