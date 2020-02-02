Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Wows With Impressive Vocals In Super Bowl Performance, Marc Anthony Responds

Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter can SING!

The superstar’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, proved she’s on her way to her own Super Bowl halftime show when she took the stage during her mom’s set at the big game on Sunday.

Emme let her powerful vocals shine as she joined her mom for a rendition of her song “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” Dressed in an adorable white dress and boots, the preteen owned the stage right alongside her famous mama — and had audiences completely shook.

“Baby Emme absolutely killing it. look at this little star #jlo,” one fan tweeted, as others praised her serious talent.

baby emme absolutely killing it. look at this little star #jlo pic.twitter.com/UKw9Dbu3yc — mariam (@iownlovato) February 3, 2020

JLO’s daughter Emme has a gorgeous voice. Her dad is Marc Anthony, her mom is Jennifer Lopez — she was destined to be talented!!! https://t.co/VX9DBSsapl — Kirbie “Baby Yoda Stan” Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) February 3, 2020

Jlo’s daughter Emme coming through with the real vocals #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/hD438zIRDf — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) February 3, 2020

Me when Emme came on the screen #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/6grWzITrkH — Bianka (@Bibianka) February 3, 2020

Emme’s father, Marc Anthony, praised his daughter on Twitter. “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” he wrote.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

Lopez gushed over her daughter’s incredible voice during an interview with ET in May 2019.

“She’s got her daddy’s voice. She’s amazing,” Lopez expressed of Emme, whose dad is Marc Anthony. “It’s natural. Emme could always sing. I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to be humming, like, really humming to herself. And Marc would say, ‘She’s singing, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,’ because he was like that. I was like, ‘You think she’s singing?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ And he was right, and she’s always, since she was little, she could always sing.”

