Beyonce And Jay-Z Stay Seated During Super Bowl National Anthem To Protest Police Brutality

Beyonce and Jay-Z brought their daughter Blue Ivy to Super Bowl Sunday.

The three were spotted at Sunday’s event where Beyonce stunned in an emerald green suit.

The Super Bowl is nothing new to the family as Queen Bey performed during the Halftime show in 2013.

Jay-Z also just recently partnered with the NFL to give his advice on the entertainment portions of the Super Bowl, like the halftime show.

During the National Anthem, which was sung by Demi Lovato, many people decided not to stand in protest police brutality and to show support for Colin Kaepernick. Beyonce and Jay-Z were one of the families that stayed seated in video obtained by TMZ.