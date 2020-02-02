James Bond Lands Super Bowl Spot In New ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer 

MGM debuted a new “James Bond” trailer during the 54th Super Bowl.

The clip for the upcoming film “No Time To Die” reveals that a big secret will rock James Bond’s world. It begins with Daniel Craig and the new 007 Lashana Lynch navigating a plane while the classic franchise score plays throughout the 30-second video of the cast, which features Rami Malek portraying the typical Bond villain to perfection. Léa Seydoux also appears in the trailer standing on the edge of a building while Malek’s character says, “When her secret finds its way out, it will be the death of him” in an intimidating voice.

The 25th “James Bond” film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga after a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Bridge is only the second woman in history to be credited on a 007 script, following Johanna Harwood’s first two entries of the franchise, “Dr. No” in 1962 and “From Russia With Love” in 1963. Craig himself, reportedly requested for Waller-Bridge to furbish the script.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Waller-Bridge said in an interview with Deadline. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“No Time To Die” hits theatres on April 10.