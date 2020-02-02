‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Teaser Released During Super Bowl

Get ready, because the full trailer for “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be released on Feb. 5, but until then, a teaser trailer was released during the Super Bowl.

The newest film will tell the story of how Gru, the Minion’s leader and bad/good guy, came to be.

The teaser promises “bad guys, snacks, more bad guys…nuns, nunchucks..chest hair” and more.

The first “Minions” movie is the highest-grossing Illumination animated film at $1.16B.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” his theatres this Summer.