2020 BAFTA Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

As awards season comes to a close, there are only a few more honours to be handed out before the Oscars, including the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.

On Sunday, during a ceremony by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards recognized the best in British cinema and beyond.

This year’s top nominee was “Joker”, with 11 total nominations, followed by “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, with 10 each. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson were both double acting nominees, recognized for their talents in multiple hit films from 2019.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also honoured Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.

See the full list of winners in bold below:

BEST FILM

**”1917″**

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

DIRECTOR

**Sam Mendes, “1917”**

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

**Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”**

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

LEADING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

**Renée Zellweger, “Judy”**

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

**Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”**

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

**Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”**

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

CASTING

**Shayna Markowitz, “Joker”**

Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, “Marriage Story”

Victoria Thomas, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sarah Crowe, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Nina Gold, “The Two Popes”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Booksmart” – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman

“Knives Out” – Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story” – Noah Baumbach

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino

**”Parasite “- Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho**

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman” – Steve Zaillian

**”Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi**

“Joker” – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

“Little Women” – Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes” – Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

**”1917″**

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Rocketman”

“Sorry We Missed You”

“The Two Popes”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“The Farewell”

“For Sama”

“Pain and Glory”

**”Parasite”**

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

**”Bait”**

“For Sama”

“Maiden”

“Only You”

“Retablo”

DOCUMENTARY

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Diego Maradona”

**”For Sama”**

“The Great Hack”

ANIMATED FILM

“Frozen 2”

**”Klaus”**

“A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Toy Story 4”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

**”Joker”**

“Little Women”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

**”1917″**

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

EDITING

“Ford v Ferrari”

**”Le Mans ’66″**

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

**”1917″**

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

COSTUME DESIGN

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Judy”

**”Little Women”**

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

MAKEUP & HAIR

“1917”

**”Bombshell”**

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Rocketman”

SOUND

**”1917″**

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“Rocketman”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

**”1917″**

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

**”Grandad Was A Romantic”**

“In Her Boots”

“The Magic Boat”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Azaar”

“Goldfish”

“Kamali”

**”Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)”**

“The Trap”

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

**Micheal Ward**

