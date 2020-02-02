Disney+ Gives A Surprise Look At ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier,’ ‘WandaVision’ And ‘Loki’ During The Super Bowl

Disney+ dropped a few first looks at some of its upcoming features during the 2020 Super Bowl.

And it’s safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be continuing its future on the streaming platform with a surprise look into three of its highly anticipated Marvel series– “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision” and “Loki.”

In a sneak peek of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” debuting in Fall 2020, Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” watched Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers hang up his role as Captain America and pass down his shield to Sam. In the preview, Sam is seen sharpening his shield throws.

Next up Disney+ takes viewers inside “WandaVision,” a sitcom-inspired series that focuses on Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision, which will also debut this year. Prior to the new Super Bowl trailer, the cast teased fans that they can expect the series to be “bonkers” and totally different from anything the MCU has done in the past. The trailer seems to keep its word on that promise, showing black and white vision and a variety of unusual costumes in Wanda.

Although “Infinity War” saw the end of Vision when Thanos split the stone from his head, in the trailer he certainly appears alive, but things may not be as they seem.

Finally, the Super Bowl commercial debuted the never before seen footage of “Loki” starring Tom Hiddleston. With Loki being dead after “Infinity War,” the new miniseries will showcase the alternate-universe adaptation of Loki who stole the Tesseract and vanished when the Avengers retracted in time in “Endgame.”

“I’m going to burn this place to the ground,” Loki says in the clip. Time will only tell what that place may be and if he’ll stay true to his word.