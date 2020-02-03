Louis Tomlinson Vows To Never Return To ‘BBC Breakfast’ After Awkward Interview

Louis Tomlinson insisted he wouldn’t be returning to “BBC Breakfast” following an interview, branded “disrespectful” by viewers, Monday.

Tomlinson stopped by to chat to presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin about his new album Walls.

However, things got uncomfortable after they asked about the deaths of his mom Johannah Deakin in December 2016 and sister Félicité in March 2019.

Walker asked: “Do you feel that at some stage that, ‘Oh, I’ve put too much of yourself in there,’ or is that part of helping you in writing that way, about the loss of your mother and your sister and other things?”

Tomlinson shared, “I think because of where I started my career on the ‘X Factor’ and you know, there’s always been a camera on me, and I’ve always given a lot of myself, it’s kind of all I’ve known in my career really. I almost use that to my advantage and I’m brave enough to talk about these things.”

Things got even more awkward as Minchin mentioned how a lot of the One Direction boys are now on their second albums, with Tomlinson asking: “What you saying, I’ve got some catching up to do?”

As the hosts then mentioned his alleged spat with Zayn Malik, Tomlinson said: “God, you’re proper going in here today,” before adding after being told fans would be interested: “Yeah, they will, but people pick up on every little thing I say… I’m just not ready to have that conversation yet, that’s fair enough.”

As a 1D reunion was eventually brought up, the singer said: “You’ve ticked them all off – trauma, Zayn and we’re finally on this one. I’ll give you the answer I give everyone. It’s inevitable. I don’t know when. We’d be stupid not to.”

After the interview, Tomlinson posted that he wouldn’t be returning to the breakfast show, with him replying to host Walker after he asked what he was upset about:

I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painfull. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020