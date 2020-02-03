Shakira’s Halftime Performance Steals The Super Bowl Show On Social Media

Shakira is back in a big way!

On Sunday night, the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker co-headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside superstar Jennifer Lopez.

But if social media was anything to go by, Shakira was the bigger draw, with 1.17 million mentions online through the first half and halftime, while Lopez only received 250,000 mentions, according to Talkwater.

The halftime show itself received 186,000 mentions, with 44 per cent reacting positively, six per cent reacting negatively, and 50 per cent fell somewhere in the middle.

When it came to other performers, Bad Bunny had 145,000 mentions, while J-Balvin netter 74,000.

As for advertisements, Olay’s #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign, which began two weeks before the big game, racked up a total of 160,000 mentions, with 60,000 of those coming during the game.

Other big brands of the night included Avocados from Mexico, the streaming service Hulu, Bud Light, Jeep, and Hyundai.

In total, the Super Bowl itself received approximately 8.1 million mentions across social media throughout the night.