Mr. Peanut Comes Back To Life In Super Bowl 2020 Ad — But Viewers Aren’t Sure What To Think Of #BabyNut

Mr. Peanut fans breathed a sigh of relief after Planters revealed the iconic 104-year-old nut hadn’t actually died during their Super Bowl 2020 ad Sunday.

A previous teaser went viral after Mr. Peanut sacrificed himself in the clip.

The latest commercial then saw fellow mascots Kool-Aid Man and Mr. Clean, as well as actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, who were all saved by Mr. Peanut, gather to say their goodbyes at his funeral.

As Kool-Aid Man’s tears fell on the character’s grave, “Baby Nut” was born, with the character’s voice saying: “Just kidding. I’m back.”

Fans weren’t sure what to think about the whole thing, especially when they saw #BabyNut trending.

See some of the reaction below.

Explaining their idea, Mike Pierantozzi, group creative director of VaynerMedia, recently said: “We started talking about how the internet treats when someone dies — specifically, we were thinking about fictional characters, [like when] Iron Man died [in ‘Avengers: Endgame’]. When Iron Man died, we saw an incredible reaction on Twitter and on social media.”

He added, according to MSN: “It’s such a strange phenomenon. We did the unthinkable: we created a program and an idea where Mr. Peanut dies, and dies specifically sacrificing himself for his friends, which has always been a tenet of who he is and what he does — he always puts others first.”