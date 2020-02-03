Mr. Peanut Comes Back To Life In Super Bowl 2020 Ad — But Viewers Aren’t Sure What To Think Of #BabyNut

Mr. Peanut fans breathed a sigh of relief after Planters revealed the iconic 104-year-old nut hadn’t actually died during their Super Bowl 2020 ad Sunday.
A previous teaser went viral after Mr. Peanut sacrificed himself in the clip.
The latest commercial then saw fellow mascots Kool-Aid Man and Mr. Clean, as well as actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, who were all saved by Mr. Peanut, gather to say their goodbyes at his funeral.
RELATED: Google Delivers All The Feels With Tearjerker ‘How To Not Forget’ Super Bowl Commercial
As Kool-Aid Man’s tears fell on the character’s grave, “Baby Nut” was born, with the character’s voice saying: “Just kidding. I’m back.”
Fans weren’t sure what to think about the whole thing, especially when they saw #BabyNut trending.
RELATED: PETA Hit With Backlash For Co-Opting Colin Kaepernick’s Message In Banned Super Bowl Commercial
See some of the reaction below.
Explaining their idea, Mike Pierantozzi, group creative director of VaynerMedia, recently said: “We started talking about how the internet treats when someone dies — specifically, we were thinking about fictional characters, [like when] Iron Man died [in ‘Avengers: Endgame’]. When Iron Man died, we saw an incredible reaction on Twitter and on social media.”
He added, according to MSN: “It’s such a strange phenomenon. We did the unthinkable: we created a program and an idea where Mr. Peanut dies, and dies specifically sacrificing himself for his friends, which has always been a tenet of who he is and what he does — he always puts others first.”