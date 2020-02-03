Alex Rodriguez Had The Time Of His Life During Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl Halftime Show had everyone dancing, including Alex Rodriguez.

On Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez took the stage alongside Shakira to headline the show, and A-Rod was on the field to support his fiancée in a big way.

The former baseball player shared an Instagram video from the halftime show in which he danced, spun, and shouted along to Lopez’s performance.

After the show, Lopez herself posted on Twitter to thank her team for pulling off the stunning show.

Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/sRCDxaWhRp — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 3, 2020

Shakira sent out a big thank you to Lopez on Twitter after the show.