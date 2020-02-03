Andy Serkis Accepts BAFTA Prize In Crutches After Ski Accident

Andy Serkis wasn’t going to let a recent ski accident slow him down.

On Sunday, the “Lord of the Rings” star attended the BAFTAs, where he received the Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award.

RELATED: Andy Serkis Reads Donald Trump’s Tweets As Gollum

Andy Serkis. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

On the red carpet, the 55-year-old sported crutches in the company of his wife Lorraine Ashbourne and their three children.

Andy Serkis is on crutches after a ski accident but he’ll still be able to collecting his #Bafta for outstanding British contribution to cinema pic.twitter.com/opUoJaJRfZ — BBC News Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) February 2, 2020

RELATED: 2020 BAFTA Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

Serkis, who has pushed the boundaries of motion-capture performance throughout his career is currently directing the upcoming “Venom 2”.

“We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy at the centre of it and we see a deepening of the relationship between he and Venom,” Serkis told Metro.