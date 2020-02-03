Andy Serkis Accepts BAFTA Prize In Crutches After Ski Accident

Andy Serkis wasn’t going to let a recent ski accident slow him down.
On Sunday, the “Lord of the Rings” star attended the BAFTAs, where he received the Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award.
On the red carpet, the 55-year-old sported crutches in the company of his wife Lorraine Ashbourne and their three children.
Serkis, who has pushed the boundaries of motion-capture performance throughout his career is currently directing the upcoming “Venom 2”.
“We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy at the centre of it and we see a deepening of the relationship between he and Venom,” Serkis told Metro.