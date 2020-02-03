Diane Keaton Has Ellen DeGeneres In Stitches As She Talks Kissing Kris Kristofferson

Diane Keaton does not hold back during a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions” on Monday’s show.

Keaton explains how she regrets kissing Kris Kristofferson, before insisting she never actually made out with him.

The actress says, as she sips her wine, one thing she will never do again: “Kiss Kris Kristofferson.”

As DeGeneres bursts out laughing, Keaton asks: “Do I leave now? It was a long time ago, I was young, it was a mistake.

“He didn’t want my kiss.”

She then calls “congealed soup” the “sexiest food,” much to DeGeneres’ amusement.

Keaton also discusses her memoir Brother & Sister, revealing that inheriting her family members’ journals allowed her to visit their journeys through life.

She then gushes over Chris Martin and Billie Eilish. See more in the clip below.