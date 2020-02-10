G-Eazy Says He And Megan Thee Stallion Are ‘Just Friends’

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy were getting real cosy on Super Bowl Sunday, but they’re not dating.

Before the big game, G-Eazy shared a video of himself cuddling up and kissing the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.

I cannot believe what I’m seeing since when did Megan and G-Eazy get this cozy 😂 pic.twitter.com/IQtwrcWiod — Makeeda Roberts (@MakeedaRoberts) February 3, 2020

The video, posted to the rapper’s Instagram Story, sent dating rumours and shock throughout social media.

G-Easy and Megan Thee Stallion out here like… 👀😭 pic.twitter.com/ZkXwXf0EOR — geidi prime (@ccharlotteflair) February 3, 2020

Meg…Megan Thee Stallion…& G-Eazy?! During Black History Month?!? ON THIS LAND?!? pic.twitter.com/k33cB8hvVm — Martin Lutha King Fupa (@ThoughtsByJae) February 3, 2020

Yeah time for me to go to sleep I see to much Megan and g-eazy on my timeline pic.twitter.com/XjS9FzFUoj — Black Black (@BlackBlack1_0) February 3, 2020

Megan thee Stallion and G-Eazy are together? pic.twitter.com/zBw6MdQ7Zn — Malik (@mwking1997) February 3, 2020

However, Megan has since posted:

Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not fucking G Eazy. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

And on Sunday, G-Eazy was at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, and he was asked by reporters there about the rumoured relationship.

“We’re just friends,” the happy said, according to People.