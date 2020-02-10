G-Eazy Says He And Megan Thee Stallion Are ‘Just Friends’

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy were getting real cosy on Super Bowl Sunday, but they’re not dating.
Before the big game, G-Eazy shared a video of himself cuddling up and kissing the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.
The video, posted to the rapper’s Instagram Story, sent dating rumours and shock throughout social media.
However, Megan has since posted:
And on Sunday, G-Eazy was at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, and he was asked by reporters there about the rumoured relationship.
“We’re just friends,” the happy said, according to People.