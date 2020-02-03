Rebel Wilson Mocks The Royal Family, Calls Out Lack Of Female Director Nominees In Hilarious BAFTAs Speech

Rebel Wilson made quite the BAFTAs speech as she presented the Best Director award at Sunday’s ceremony.

Wilson began the speech by poking fun at the Royal Family as Prince William and Kate Middleton watched on awkwardly from the front row.

“It is really great to be here at the royal Andrew, er, royal Harry – no, sorry – um, royal Phil… at this royal palace place.”

She later mocked the lack of female nominees in the Best Director category.

Wilson, who also joked about her movie “Cats” amid ongoing criticism, said, “Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho…

“I look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category, and I just… I don’t think I could do what they do.

“Honestly, I just don’t have the balls.”

The speech went down a storm with the audience, with Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Adam Driver spotted laughing at Wilson’s controversial comments.

Wilson wasn’t the only one making jokes about the royals Sunday, with Brad Pitt insisting he was going to name his award “Harry,” because he was “really excited about bringing [it] back to the States.”

Pitt’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” co-star Margot Robbie read out his acceptance speech after he had to pull out of the event due to “family obligations.”