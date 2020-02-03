Stephen King Quits Facebook In Protest Over False Information In Political Ads

Stephen King has had it with Facebook.
Last week, the prolific horror author announced that he is quitting Facebook, due to the false information the social media platform allowed to be spread in political ads.
In the meantime, King will be found exclusively on Twitter, which has banned all political advertising in an effort to curb the problem of false claims.
King has expressed his political views on social media before, and in a tweet on Saturday revealed that he is personally supporting Elizabeth Warren’s bid for president of the United States.