Stephen King Quits Facebook In Protest Over False Information In Political Ads

Stephen King has had it with Facebook.

Last week, the prolific horror author announced that he is quitting Facebook, due to the false information the social media platform allowed to be spread in political ads.

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

In the meantime, King will be found exclusively on Twitter, which has banned all political advertising in an effort to curb the problem of false claims.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

King has expressed his political views on social media before, and in a tweet on Saturday revealed that he is personally supporting Elizabeth Warren’s bid for president of the United States.