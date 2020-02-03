Billie Eilish On Sweeping The Grammys: ‘That Was F**king Crazy’

Billie Eilish doesn’t see herself as a rule breaker.

The 18-year-old pop superstar is in the new issue of Vogue, with four special covers, each by a different photographer.

Billie Eilish. Photo: Ethan James Green for Vogue

On the perception of her as an outsider, Eilish responds, “This whole time I’ve been getting this one sentence, like, I’m a rule breaker. Or I’m anti-pop, or whatever. It’s like, where, though? What rule did I break?

“Maybe people see me as a rule breaker because they themselves feel like they have to follow rules, and here I am not doing it,” she adds. “That’s great, if I can make someone feel more free to do what they actually want to do instead of what they are expected to do. But for me, I never realized that I was expected to do anything. I guess that’s what is actually going on—that I never knew there was a thing I had to follow. Nobody told me that sh*t, so I did what I wanted.”

Eilish also responds to a controversy that bubbled up last year when fans learned that Drake had been texting her, particularly since she hadn’t turned 18 yet.

“The internet is such a stupid-**s mess right now,” Eilish says. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f**k is that s**t?”

Billie Eilish. Photo: Harley Weir for Vogue

Last month, Eilish swept the major awards at the 2020 Grammys, picking up Best New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

“That was f**king crazy,” the singer admits. “If anything it’s an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We’re making progress, I think, in that place—kids who don’t have enough money to use studios.”

Eilish also talks about identifying with artists who have been abused and “disfigured” by fame.

“As a fan growing up, I was always like, What the f**k is wrong with them? All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they f**k it up?” she says. “But the bigger I get, the more I’m like, Oh, my God, of course they had to do that. In my dark places I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not? Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head.”

Billie Eilish. Photo: 16-year-old Nastya Kovtun of Russia for Vogue

And when it comes to her style, Eilish also has a thing or two to say about people who praise her boyish clothing as some sort of protest.

“The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element,” she says. “Like, ‘I am so glad that you’re dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts.’ That’s basically what it sounds like to me. And I can’t overstate how strongly I do not appreciate that, at all.”

The February 2020 issue of Vogue hits newsstands in New York and L.A. on Feb 11, and will be available everywhere Feb. 18.