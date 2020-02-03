David Schwimmer Talks New Sitcom And Reveals Which ‘Friends’ Character Would Make The Best Spy

David Schwimmer is taking his comedic chops in a whole new direction.

The former “Friends” star is on the cover of the new GQ Hype, and in the issue he talks about his latest role in the upcoming British spy sitcom “Intelligence”.

According to Schwimmer, life has begun to imitate art in the world of surveillance.

“There was a report a few months ago in the New York Times,” the actor says. “The NSA [America’s National Security Agency] had developed this unbelievable technology – this tool for hacking. And it got out somehow. Now, that tool is being used against Americans.”

He adds, “In the States, we have entire cities being held ransom.”

David Schwimmer. Photo: Olivier Yoan for GQ Hype

Schwimmer also talks about some of the more risky humour of the new show, including a particular joke about 9/11 that was almost cut.

“My character believes he predicted 9/11. And the joke Nick wrote is really funny, so we shot it, but we were like, ‘This is a joke that we’re not sure will play,’” he says, explaining that they shot an alternate version of the scene without the joke. “And then when we got to the edit and we saw it, we all knew: ‘That has to be in the show. It’s just too good.’”

And with the move to British TV, the 53-year-old is asked about what his reaction would be if he had the chance to play James Bond.

“If I were offered to play James Bond – which will never happen in a million years – of course, I would jump at the chance,” he says. “It would be a really ridiculous comedy.”

Finally, Schwimmer reveals which “Friends” character he thinks would fit into the world of spies and espionage the best.

“Phoebe,” he says, “You never know when she’s lying. Also, she has a twin sister, so they could interchange.”

See the full interview available online now at GQ Hype.