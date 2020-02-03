Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Offer A Look Inside Their Stunning Los Angeles Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are giving fans an unprecedented look inside their home.

In the March issue of Architectural Digest, the couple open the doors to their Los Angeles estate after purchasing it in 2014 and turning it into their dream oasis.

Architectural Digest

“We passed by this incredibly extravagant house while strolling through the neighbourhood,” recalls the reality star after seeing the home for the first time. “I’d just had North, and we were doing a lot of walking so I could work off some of the baby fat. I didn’t really know Kanye’s style at that point, but I thought the house was perfection. Kanye was less enthusiastic. He said, ‘It’s workable.’”

With the help of Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, the couple eventually transformed the estate into a “futuristic Belgian monastery,” as Kanye describes it.

“When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, this man could design Batman’s house. I had to work with him,” Kanye tells AD of his fascination for Vervoordt. “It was a coup to get Axel to come to Calabasas to redo a McMansion, which is essentially what the house was.”

Architectural Digest

The couple reportedly purchased the home for $20 million back in 2014, but Kris Jenner took to Twitter in 2018 to reveal its actual value is $60 million.

WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL https://t.co/sIDG3FbSoP — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018

Also in the feature, Kanye recalls his early interests in architecture and interior design, telling the magazine, “When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I’d go to my local Barnes & Noble to check out Architectural Digest and other design magazines, along with the fashion and rap titles. My father encouraged me. He always had graph paper around for me to scribble on.”

Architectural Digest

Speaking about the monochrome and minimalism in the house, Kim reveals they both agreed on a “neutral palette.”

“I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” she says. “Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality.”

The couple also quizzed each other on their home design in a playful interview, in which they revealed Dave Chappelle is their favourite houseguest and the habits they changed after moving in with each other.