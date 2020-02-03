Verizon Super Bowl Ad Features Harrison Ford And New Pearl Jam Song

A simple Verizon Super Bowl ad featured a subtle voiceover by Harrison Ford and snippets of a new Pearl Jam track off their upcoming album.

Lauding the reliability of Verizon’s service during emergencies, the 60-second spot featured “River Cross,” the final track off Pearl Jam’s Gigantic, which is set to be released on March 27.

The commercial marks Ford’s first narration of a Super Bowl commercial, according to Verizon’s chief marketing officer Diego Scotti. He tells Variety Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder was instrumental in “the company’s ability to secure rights to use of the group’s song.”

Watch the spot above.