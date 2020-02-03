Palace Officials Shut Down Reports Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Joining Endorsement Company

Buckingham Palace are shutting down another rumour about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their dramatic exit from royal life.

The latest rumour surrounds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and endorsement firm Sheeraz, who claims it has signed a deal with the royal couple and is taking offers for endorsement.

The company, who has plenty of A-list clients, like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya, shared its announcement via Instagram, writing, “Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

But Buckingham Palace have denied hiring the firm, and have said it’s “categorically untrue” — but the post still remains on the company’s social media.

Harry and Markle have not addressed the rumours directly.

The news comes just weeks after the couple made a bombshell announcement, revealing they plan to step back from royal life and split their time between London and Canada.